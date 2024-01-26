LSV Asset Management Purchases 72,462 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.03. 132,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,586. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

