LSV Asset Management Sells 18,948 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 91.38% of Kellanova worth $29,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,317. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,920. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

