LSV Asset Management Purchases 4,246 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $30,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 315.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,024.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $842.82. 33,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,589. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $487.22 and a one year high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $724.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $16.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.