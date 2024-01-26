LSV Asset Management Has $36.63 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,319 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.65% of Global Net Lease worth $36,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 180.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 483,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1,020.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after buying an additional 1,778,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,564,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

GNL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 802,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,275. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.95%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on GNL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,102 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

