Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 143.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 336,899 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.84% of Jack in the Box worth $39,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $77.73. 304,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,311. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

