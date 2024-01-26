EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NVS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.16. 953,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

