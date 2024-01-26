EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $493.59. The stock had a trading volume of 706,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,073. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.89.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

