EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.0 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.12. 2,424,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,722. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

