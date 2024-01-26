EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,384. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

