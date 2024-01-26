EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.13. 1,012,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.97 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

