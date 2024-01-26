EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 360.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.78. 29,270,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,904,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

