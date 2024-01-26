Signaturefd LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 6,238,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,627. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

