EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.12. 633,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,240. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

