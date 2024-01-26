Signaturefd LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $100.31. 2,053,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,609. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $100.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.