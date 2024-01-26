EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $735,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,648,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 115,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,113. The company has a market capitalization of $675.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

