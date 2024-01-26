Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. 14,789,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

