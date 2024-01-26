Signaturefd LLC Buys 300 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $66.12. 6,691,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,116. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.