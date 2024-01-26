EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,485,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,585. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

