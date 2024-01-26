SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

