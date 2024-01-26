IDEX Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

