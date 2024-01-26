Hedera Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $33.03 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.695312 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07151854 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $29,171,540.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

