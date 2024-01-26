Evercore Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Evercore from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.62.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF remained flat at C$69.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,257,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,610. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$70.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$68.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

