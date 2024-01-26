Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$16.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark set a C$19.50 target price on Mullen Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

MTL traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.64. The company had a trading volume of 112,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

