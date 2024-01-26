Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,336. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.55.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

