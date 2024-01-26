Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Given a C$180.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEQ

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEQ stock traded up C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$149.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.98. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$125.02 and a 12-month high of C$152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.09% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 6.5931593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mainstreet Equity

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mainstreet Equity

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.