Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Laurentian set a C$15.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.53. 1,010,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -146.15%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

