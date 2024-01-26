Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.10.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRX
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0099602 EPS for the current year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.