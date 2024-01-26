Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Laurentian

Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.50 target price on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.23.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,108. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

