Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,016.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,016.00 and last traded at $1,013.63, with a volume of 12310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $991.50.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $919.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.01.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.91%.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

About Fairfax Financial

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $15.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

