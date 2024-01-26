Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,016.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,016.00 and last traded at $1,013.63, with a volume of 12310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $991.50.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $919.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.01.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.91%.
Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.