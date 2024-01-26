Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.17.

Shares of EIF traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$47.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,166. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.72.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$687.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.0681668 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

In other news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. In other news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

