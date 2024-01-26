Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.60

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 4227480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 455,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after acquiring an additional 788,095 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.