Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 586,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 543,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

PSFE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 314,617 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

