ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.23

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 21572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

