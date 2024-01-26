B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Down 8%

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 3,190,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,044,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.27.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3868472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

