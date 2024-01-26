SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.14

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 108754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SRH Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

