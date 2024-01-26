Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,676.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,676 ($34.00) and last traded at GBX 2,685.50 ($34.12), with a volume of 4840462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700.50 ($34.31).

Several brokerages recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.31) to GBX 2,500 ($31.77) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.74) to GBX 3,050 ($38.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,770 ($47.90).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,799.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,059.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,740.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.34) per share, with a total value of £8,265.40 ($10,502.41). Insiders bought 305 shares of company stock valued at $872,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

