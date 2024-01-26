Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. 3,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.33.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 849.06% and a negative return on equity of 670.24%.
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.
