Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 1,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

