BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Up 15.2%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.29. 99,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 33,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

BioRem Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BioRem alerts:

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BioRem had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$5.51 million during the quarter.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.