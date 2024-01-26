AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 4.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 5,197,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,729,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $609.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 408,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $2,818,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

