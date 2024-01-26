American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.13

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.13 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 168160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 28.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

