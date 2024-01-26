Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,110,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,080,639 shares.The stock last traded at $150.32 and had previously closed at $142.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average is $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.