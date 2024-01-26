Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Update

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

NYAX remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that Nayax will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

