BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 274,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,171. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.