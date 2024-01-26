BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 274,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,171. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

