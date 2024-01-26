Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

