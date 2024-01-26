Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Shares of TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.30.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Oil Public
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.