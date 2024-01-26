SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

Shares of SFHLF stock remained flat at C$11.85 during trading hours on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.03.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

