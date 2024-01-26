SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
Shares of SFHLF stock remained flat at C$11.85 during trading hours on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.03.
About SAF-Holland
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SAF-Holland
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.