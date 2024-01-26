Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbox Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbox Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Starbox Group by 15,907.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbox Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbox Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Starbox Group Stock Performance

STBX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 65,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Starbox Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.