Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.69. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.29. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 18.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $45,660.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,153.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Magyar Bancorp news, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 5,233 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $49,975.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 4,717 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,660.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,153.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $237,173. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.