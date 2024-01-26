Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.69. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.29. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 18.92%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
