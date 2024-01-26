Autoscope Technologies Co. Announces Dividend of $1.32 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 66.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AATC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 70,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,052. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 39.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

About Autoscope Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AATC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

