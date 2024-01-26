Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.53 Per Share

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Troy Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Trading Up 0.3 %
Troy Income & Growth stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 69.50 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Troy Income & Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The firm has a market cap of £161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,309.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.35.
Troy Income & Growth Company Profile
