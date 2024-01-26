Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.53 Per Share

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Troy Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trading Up 0.3 %

Troy Income & Growth stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 69.50 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Troy Income & Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The firm has a market cap of £161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,309.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.35.

Get Troy Income & Growth alerts:

Troy Income & Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.